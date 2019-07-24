Daimler CEO says there are no plans to pursue a merger or spin-off

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Daimler has no plans to spin off its trucks division or to pursue a merger with BMW as a way to raise the company’s share price, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday.

“There are no plans to change the capital structure of Daimler,” Kaellenius told analysts on a call to discuss second-quarter results.

Kaellenius further said Daimler was not considering deeper ties with rival BMW which involved a cross shareholding or deal.

“There are no plans to combine with BMW in any way,” Kaellenius said.