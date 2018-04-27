Daimler says sees currency headwinds in excess of 1 bln eur this year

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Daimler expects currency headwinds from the strong euro to cause a hit to earnings in excess of 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) this year.

The euro’s strength against the renminbi, Turkish lira, British pound, and yen will hit results, Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said in a call with journalists on Friday.

Separately, Daimler said the falling value of diesel vehicles had caused the carmaker to revise the value of its leasing portfolio downward by 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.8270 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Maria Sheahan)