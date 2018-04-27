FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 27, 2018 / 6:51 AM / in 2 hours

Daimler says sees currency headwinds in excess of 1 bln eur this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Daimler expects currency headwinds from the strong euro to cause a hit to earnings in excess of 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) this year.

The euro’s strength against the renminbi, Turkish lira, British pound, and yen will hit results, Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said in a call with journalists on Friday.

Separately, Daimler said the falling value of diesel vehicles had caused the carmaker to revise the value of its leasing portfolio downward by 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.8270 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.