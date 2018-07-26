FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 26, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Daimler CEO says weaker Mercedes prices tied to WLTP bottlenecks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the introduction of the new WLTP emissions testing procedure was causing delays getting Mercedes-Benz vehicles certified for road worthiness, distorting supply and demand.

“We build those cars that can pass certification but this may not be the vehicle that the customer had ordered,” Zetsche said in a call with journalists to discuss second-quarter results on Thursday. “This has an impact on pricing.”

Zetsche further said a supply shortage of battery cells was causing a delay in sales of electric Smart cars and hybrid Mercedes-Benz models. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.