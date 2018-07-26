Daimler CEO says weaker Mercedes prices tied to WLTP bottlenecks

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the introduction of the new WLTP emissions testing procedure was causing delays getting Mercedes-Benz vehicles certified for road worthiness, distorting supply and demand.

“We build those cars that can pass certification but this may not be the vehicle that the customer had ordered,” Zetsche said in a call with journalists to discuss second-quarter results on Thursday. “This has an impact on pricing.”

Zetsche further said a supply shortage of battery cells was causing a delay in sales of electric Smart cars and hybrid Mercedes-Benz models. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)