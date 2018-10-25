FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 7:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Daimler says is reviewing production footprint amid global tariffs

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber on Thursday said the company is reviewing ways to counter tariffs between China and the United States that have caused a price hike of Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicles sold in China.

Because Mercedes-Benz builds its large sports utility vehicles in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and exports them to Asia, the cars are subject to new tariffs introduced during an escalating trade dispute between China and the United States.

“We are currently delivering normally into China,” Uebber said in a call with journalists. Some of the higher costs from tariffs have been passed on to clients and dealers for now, he said.

“We are looking at other alternatives but it is too early to say anything,” he said in response to a question which asked whether Mercedes-Benz may change where it makes certain vehicles. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
