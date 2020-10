FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Carmaker Daimler on Thursday posted forecast-beating third-quarter results, citing a faster than expected market recovery and strong business in September.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax reached 3.07 billion euros ($3.59 billion), Daimler said, beating the 2.14 billion Refinitiv forecast. ($1 = 0.8545 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese)