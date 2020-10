FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters In Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE on Thursday posted forecast-beating third-quarter results, citing a faster than expected market recovery and strong business in September.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax reached 3.07 billion euros ($3.59 billion), Daimler said, beating the 2.14 billion Refinitiv forecast.