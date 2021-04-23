Daimler says chip shortage may further impact Q2 sales

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler AG said on Friday that the global semiconductor chip shortage may continue to impact sales in the second quarter, but still expects its operating profit this year to be significantly above 2020.

Daimler said that although “visibility is limited at present”, it assumes “some recovery” in the availability of chips in the second half of this year. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by Riham Alkousaa)