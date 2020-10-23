Mercedes-Benz Q3 margins rebound thanks to China boost

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Strong demand for luxury cars in China in the third quarter helped turn around margins at Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz cars division despite an overall fall in deliveries caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adjusted return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans rose to 9.4% in the quarter, up from 7% a year earlier and above the minus 1.5% margin Daimler posted in the second quarter.