FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 26, 2018 / 12:04 PM / in 2 hours

Daimler to invest $700 mln to expand South African plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Daimler is investing 600 million euros ($700 million) to expand its factory in East London, South Africa, the carmaker said on Tuesday, adding that the next generation of its C-class model would also be made there.

The expansion will include new paint and body shops, an upgrade of the assembly shop and new logistics warehouses, Daimler said, adding these new facilities would take up about 100,000 square metres. ($1 = 0.8577 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.