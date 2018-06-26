Daimler to invest $700 mln to expand South African plant

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Daimler is investing 600 million euros ($700 million) to expand its factory in East London, South Africa, the carmaker said on Tuesday, adding that the next generation of its C-class model would also be made there.

The expansion will include new paint and body shops, an upgrade of the assembly shop and new logistics warehouses, Daimler said, adding these new facilities would take up about 100,000 square metres. ($1 = 0.8577 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)