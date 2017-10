Daimler AG on Friday opened up a new front in its litigation with Amazon.com Inc over the online retail giant’s alleged sales of counterfeit vehicle parts.

The German automaker sued Amazon in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, alleging Amazon engaged in trademark infringement by selling counterfeit Mercedes-Benz wheel center caps.

