UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices fall 3.6 pct, as supply for butter ramps up

* Global dairy prices dip 3.6 pct * Butter prices and whole milk powder lead losses * Falls due to higher supply outlook - analyst (Recasts; adds analyst comment and market reaction) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Global dairy prices sank to a nine-month low at a fortnightly auction held on Wednesday as butter prices plummeted. The GDT Price Index dipped 3.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,044 per tonne at the sale held in the early hours of the morning. The index remained unchanged at the previous sale, after four consecutive falls. Price drops were broad-based, but led by butter, which fell 8.5 percent as supply from New Zealand ramped up. Whole milk powder (WMP), the most widely traded product, dropped 2.1 percent, missing expectations of a 1 percent lift from the derivatives markets. "Buyers will be feeling that WMP will be amply available in the coming months, due to an anticipated lift in NZ milk production this season, along with already positive results for June and July milk supplies," said Amy Castleton, dairy analyst at AgriHQ. The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product. However, a dip in the U.S. dollar fueled a rally in the kiwi currency in spite of the auction results, rising to $0.6696 overnight from $0.6637 the previous day. A total of 32,041 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 6 percent from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website. The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. GDT Events is owned by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd , but operates independently from the dairy producer. U.S.-listed CRA International Inc is the trading manager for the twice-monthly Global Dairy Trade auction. A number of companies, including Dairy America and Murray Goulburn , use the platform to sell milk powder and other dairy products. The next auction is scheduled for Sept. 4. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Chang)