UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices fall for second time in a row due to greater supply

* Global dairy prices dip 1.2 pct * Skim milk powder falls for first time since April * Stronger supply muting prices despite strong demand - analysts (Recasts with market reaction, analyst comment) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Global dairy prices fell for the second time in a row at a fortnightly auction held early on Wednesday as stronger supply muted what buyers were willing to pay for key products. The GDT Price Index dipped 1.2 percent, with an average selling price of $3,481 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of the morning, after slipping 1.3 percent off nine-month highs at the previous sale. The result cast doubt on an earlier rally in prices that had prompted New Zealand dairy company Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd , to lift its forecast payout prices to farmers in May. Prices were being dampened by a faster-than-expected recovery in supply in the world's largest dairy exporter, New Zealand, which had previously seen bad weather hamper production from late 2017. In spite of robust demand, the added supply was muting prices, with skim milk powder (SMP) posting a 1.1 percent decline, its first since April. "Demand for SMP was strong. There was a greater volume sold at this event than at the previous event. But buyers were evidently not willing to pay more," said Amy Castleton, analyst at Agri HQ. Whole milk powder, the most widely traded product, fell 1 percent, a slightly better result than futures markets had suggested. A total of 21,634 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, an increase of 0.3 percent from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website. The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the country's gross domestic product. The kiwi fell to a three-week low of $0.6883, but that was largely due to growing concerns over intensifying trade tensions between the United States and China. GDT Events is owned by Fonterra but operates independently from it. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. U.S.-listed CRA International Inc is the trading manager for the twice-monthly Global Dairy Trade auction. A number of companies, including Dairy America and Murray Goulburn , use the platform to sell milk powder and other dairy products. The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for July 3. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Bangalore Commodities Desk)