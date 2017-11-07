FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices fall for the third auction in a row
November 7, 2017 / 8:27 PM / in 36 minutes

UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices fall for the third auction in a row

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dairy prices fall 3.5 pct at fortnightly auction
    * Prices drop for third time in a row
    * Weaker prices could start to impact farmers' incomes -
analyst

 (Adds market reaction, analyst's comment)
    By Charlotte Greenfield
    WELLINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Global dairy prices dropped
for the third time in a row at an auction held early on
Wednesday, raising concern that an earlier recovery was running
out of steam.
    The GDT Price Index dipped 3.5 percent, with an average
selling price of $3,105 per tonne obtaining in the auction held
in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
    The index fell 1 pct at the previous sale, according to GDT
Events, which runs the auctions.
    Prices had risen in the second quarter on strong global
demand and as production eased, but have since had a bumpy ride
and could see farmers pocketing less income for their milk.
    "The soft result adds to the likelihood of Fonterra
downgrading its milk price forecast for the current season," BNZ
markets strategist Jason Wong said in a research note. 
    Dairy giant Fonterra          currently pays out NZ$6.75 per
kilogram of milk to its New Zealand farmers.
    The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
         as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of
the nation's gross domestic product.
    The currency fell around 0.5 percent to $0.6907 in the wake
of the auction.
    Whole milk powder was hit particularly hard, falling 5.5
percent on low demand from North Asian buyers. 
    Skim milk powder fared better, bouncing off a surprise fall
in the previous auction for price gain of 1.2 percent.
    A total of 35,072 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 1.7 percent from the previous one, the auction platform
said 
    GDT Events is owned by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative
Group Ltd, but operates independently of the dairy giant.
    U.S.-listed CRA International Inc          is the trading
manager for the twice-monthly Global Dairy Trade auction.
    A number of companies, including Dairy America and Murray
Goulburn         , use the platform to sell milk powder and
other dairy products.
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for November 21.

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield
Editing by Greg Mahlich)

