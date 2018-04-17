FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 10:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices rise on the back of strong global demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Global dairy prices rise 2.7 pct
    * Snaps four consecutive price drops
    * Strong global demand, weak NZ production point to more
price
gain - analyst

 (Recasts, adds analyst comment)
    By Charlotte Greenfield
    WELLINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Global dairy prices jumped
at a fortnightly auction held early on Wednesday, snapping four
consecutive falls and pointing to ramped up global demand that
could see further price rises.
    The Global Dairy Trade Price Index climbed 2.7 percent, with
an average selling price of $3,587 per tonne, in the auction
held in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
    The index had fallen for the fourth time in a row at the
previous sale, edging down 0.6 percent.
    "All up, this auction result hints at strong global demand. 
And with NZ production still relatively weak heading into
winter, we expect prices, if anything, to creep a little higher
over coming months," said ASB rural economist Nathan Penny, in a
research note.
    Prices had been slipping in recent weeks thanks to New
Zealand, the world's largest dairy exporter, posting
stronger-than-expected production as bad weather conditions
eased up. 
    Nevertheless, the Pacific nation was still struggling with
below-average supply due to extreme weather fluctuations and
analysts said buyers were starting to realise that and snap up
any New Zealand products they could find. 
    Gains at the latest auction were broad based, and prices for
whole milk powder, New Zealand's main export and the most-traded
item at the auction, rose 0.9 percent.
    The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar       
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the
country's gross domestic product.
    However, after an initial blip higher, the currency was
unaffected by the dairy results and fell 0.3 percent as
investors focused on the country's inflation figures due out on
Thursday, which were expected to show tepid price
growth.            
    A total of 19,262 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, an
increase of 11.8 percent from the previous one, the auction
platform said.
    GDT Events is owned by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative
Group Ltd         , but operates independently from the major
dairy company.
    U.S.-listed CRA International Inc          is the trading
manager for the twice-monthly Global Dairy Trade auction.
    A number of companies, including Dairy America and Murray
Goulburn         , use the platform to sell milk powder and
other dairy products.
    The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for May 1.

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Bangalore Commodities
Desk
Editing by James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
