UK's Dairy Crest says expects higher half-year profit
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 18, 2017 / 6:20 AM / a month ago

UK's Dairy Crest says expects higher half-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain’s largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expects higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.

Sales volumes for the six months to Sept.30 at its Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life and Frylight brands will be ahead of last year, the company said.

“We expect profit for the half year to be ahead of the same period last year,” it said.

It reported an adjusted profit before tax of 19.1 million pounds ($26 million) for the half year of 2016.

$1 = 0.7359 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
