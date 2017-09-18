FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK's Dairy Crest expects higher half-year profit
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 18, 2017 / 6:45 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-UK's Dairy Crest expects higher half-year profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain’s largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expected higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.

Sales volumes for the six months to Sept. 30 at its Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life and Frylight brands will be ahead of last year, the company said.

The biggest increase is at cheese brand Cathedral City, with volume growth expected to be a double-digit percentage. Volumes were down 5 percent at the brand in the same period last year.

“We expect profit for the half year to be ahead of the same period last year,” Dairy Crest said, adding its full-year expectations were unchanged.

It reported an adjusted profit before tax of 19.1 million pounds ($26 million) for the half year in 2016.

The company said it had cut back on marketing of butter brand Country Life to help offset the impact of some higher input prices.

“Whilst this has impacted sales volumes, it has partly mitigated the adverse impact on margins,” it said.

The average farm-gate milk price in Britain rose 34 percent year-on-year in July to 27.78 pence per litre, according to data from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.(bit.ly/2xeUpOo)

$1 = 0.7359 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.