Financials
September 5, 2019 / 7:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Daiwa Securities, Credit Saison in capital tie-up - Nikkei

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Daiwa Securities and credit card company Credit Saison have agreed to a capital alliance under which they will also jointly develop a smartphone payment system, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Daiwa Securities will acquire 5% of Credit Saison’s shares, while Credit Saison will buy up to 0.3% in Daiwa, the report said, without citing sources.

Daiwa Securities declined to comment, while Credit Saison officials were not immediately available.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below