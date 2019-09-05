Daiwa Securities, Credit Saison in capital tie-up - Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Daiwa Securities and credit card company Credit Saison have agreed to a capital alliance under which they will also jointly develop a smartphone payment system, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Daiwa Securities will acquire 5% of Credit Saison’s shares, while Credit Saison will buy up to 0.3% in Daiwa, the report said, without citing sources.

Daiwa Securities declined to comment, while Credit Saison officials were not immediately available.