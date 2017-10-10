FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge boots claims over ‘lowball’ Dakota Access easement offers
#Westlaw News
October 11, 2017 / 12:01 AM / 9 days ago

Judge boots claims over ‘lowball’ Dakota Access easement offers

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Tuesday tossed a $4 million lawsuit against the Dakota Access natural gas pipeline project and its agents by 22 landowners who claimed the companies misled them into taking lowball offers for easements across their property.

North Dakota’s Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland found that the statements allegedly made by Energy Transfer Partners’ Dakota Access LLC and its negotiators at Contract Land Staff LLC were “mere sales talk” and “puffery,” not factual misrepresentations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zdFG5f

