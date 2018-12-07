Westlaw News
December 7, 2018 / 1:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pipeline construction can start before eminent domain lawsuits end - 11th Circ.

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Williams Cos’ Transcontinental Pipe Line Co can continue to transport natural gas through its recently completed Dalton Expansion Project in Georgia, even though Transco still has not paid nearly two dozen landowners for easements over their property, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

A unanimous panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the landowners’ claims that, under the federal law that allows pipeline companies to take property by eminent domain, construction cannot start until litigation over the amount of just compensation for that taking is completed.

