Middle East & Africa

Dubai's DAMAC reports annual loss, fewer sales as pandemic hits

By Reuters Staff

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai developer DAMAC Properties reported on Sunday a 1.04 billion dirham ($283 million) net loss for 2020, compared with a 37 million dirham loss a year earlier as sales shrank during the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner of the Middle East’s only Trump-branded golf course, located in Dubai, said the emirate’s property market in general had been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Sales contracted 26% to 2.3 billion dirhams, DAMAC said in a statement.

The pandemic has put added pressure on the property market, where for years supply has outpaced demand for new houses and apartments in a market where most of the population is foreigners.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

