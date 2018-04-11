FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 1:49 PM / in 7 hours

Dubai's DAMAC launches $400 mln five-year sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Dubai real estate developer DAMAC has launched a $400 million, five-year sukuk with a 6.625 percent yield, a document from one of the banks leading the Islamic bond issue showed.

The sukuk was marketed on Wednesday with an initial price guidance in the 6 percent area.

Orders rose to about $850 million, including from the banks arranging the transaction, the document showed.

DAMAC has hired Barclays and HSBC as global coordinators and Barclays, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Kamco Investment Company, Mashreqbank and Sharjah Islamic Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issue. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman)

