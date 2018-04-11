FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 11, 2018 / 7:33 AM / in 6 hours

UPDATE 1-Dubai's DAMAC starts marketing dollar sukuk in 6 percent area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds two banks in list of joint lead managers)

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Dubai real estate developer DAMAC Properties has given initial price guidance in the 6 percent area for a five-year dollar sukuk issue expected to be between $400 million and $500 million, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

DAMAC also announced that it had received indicative tenders of around $181 million from holders of its outstanding $650 million sukuk due 2019 that the company offered to purchase for cash.

The new sukuk is expected to price later on Wednesday.

DAMAC has mandated Barclays and HSBC as global coordinators and Barclays, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Kamco Investment Company, Mashreqbank and Sharjah Islamic Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the potential issue of Islamic bonds. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.