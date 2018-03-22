FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 6:39 PM / in 16 hours

Dana wins supply contracts amidst efforts to merge with GKN unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Auto components maker Dana Inc said on Thursday it would supply front and rear axles for the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover luxury vehicles in a contract worth £300 million ($423.27 million).

The company has also been selected as the driveline supplier for certain new Chevrolet Silverado chassis cab trucks.

The contract wins come as Dana has been in the midst of a bidding war with Melrose to merge with British engineering company GKN’s automotive business.

$1 = 0.7088 pounds Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

