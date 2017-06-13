FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas to propose $700 million sukuk restructuring
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 2 months ago

Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas to propose $700 million sukuk restructuring

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas said on Tuesday that it would propose a restructuring of its $700 million of outstanding Islamic bonds in a call with a committee of holders of the sukuk later in the day.

"Due to the evolution and continual development of Islamic financial instruments and their interpretation, the company has recently received legal advice that the sukuk in its present form is not sharia-compliant and is therefore unlawful under United Arab Emirates law," it said.

"As a result, a restructuring of the current sukuk is necessary to ensure that it conforms to the relevant laws for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Dana said it would propose exchanging the existing sukuk with new sharia-compliant instruments with four-year tenors. The new instruments would offer the right to profit distributions at less than half the rate of the current instruments, and would not feature any conversion into equity. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.