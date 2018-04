DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas received a new injunction from the English High Court related to the dispute over its $700 million of Islamic bonds, the company said in a statement to the bourse on Sunday.

Dana said it planned to challenge the injunction, which prevents the energy producer from paying any dividends unless it also sets aside money to redeem the sukuk. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)