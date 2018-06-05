FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dana Gas gets wide support from creditors for sukuk restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - UAE energy producer Dana Gas said on Tuesday a large majority of holders of its outstanding $700 million sukuk had consented to a proposed restructuring of the notes.

The company, which last year refused to repay creditors because it claimed its sukuk were no longer sharia-compliant, reached last month a restructuring agreement after a protracted and complex legal battle.

It said on Tuesday that following the launch of a tender and exchange offer on May 22, it had received the approval of 93.69 percent of the holders for the terms of the proposed restructuring, exceeding the minimum required 75 percent approval threshold.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens

