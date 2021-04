April 28 (Reuters) - Dana Inc posted a 22.4% rise in first-quarter profit as the auto parts maker benefited from strength in the light-truck and commercial vehicle market.

Net income attributable to Dana was $71 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $58 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)