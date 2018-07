July 19 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Danaher Corp said on Thursday that it plans to spin-off its dental business, which had annual sales of nearly $3 billion in 2017, into a publicly traded company.

The transaction will be tax-free to Danaher shareholders and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)