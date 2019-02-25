Market News
February 25, 2019 / 2:44 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Danaher to IPO dental unit after $21.4 bln deal to buy GE's biopharma business

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Danaher Corp said it was considering an initial public offering for its dental business, citing the size of its $21.4 billion purchase of General Electric Co’s biopharma business.

The company had said in July last year that it expected to spin off its dental unit into a publicly traded company to be tax-free to shareholders.

Danaher intends to issue about 19.9 percent of the unit’s shares initially, the company’s chief executive officer, Thomas Joyce, said on a conference call with analysts on Monday. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below