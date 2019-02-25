Danaher to IPO dental unit after $21.4 bln deal to buy GE's biopharma business

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Danaher Corp said it was considering an initial public offering for its dental business, citing the size of its $21.4 billion purchase of General Electric Co’s biopharma business.

The company had said in July last year that it expected to spin off its dental unit into a publicly traded company to be tax-free to shareholders.

Danaher intends to issue about 19.9 percent of the unit’s shares initially, the company’s chief executive officer, Thomas Joyce, said on a conference call with analysts on Monday. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)