Dangote Cement IPO could involve BAML, StanChart - Dangote

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Standard Chartered could be among the banks organising the 2019 London public listing of Dangote Cement, chairman and CEO Aliko Dangote said on Monday.

Asked who the bankers could be for the IPO, Nigerian businessman Dangote said “the usual ones...Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered.”

Speaking at the FT Africa summit, Dangote added the listing would go ahead in 2019 after the Nigerian elections, but he could not say when exactly. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Writing by Helen Reid, Editing by Julien Ponthus)