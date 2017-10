JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Dangote Cement has approached South African cement producer PPC about a tie-up, but talks are at the preliminary stage, it said.

PPC is already considering a bid by local rival AfriSam , which launched a new all-share bid that values PPC at about 9.2 billion rand ($700.47 million) ($1 = 13.1340 rand)