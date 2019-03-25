Danish Agro gets EU approval for Konekesko deal

BRUSSELS, March 25 (Reuters) - EU anti-trust regulators on Monday approved the acquisition by Danish Agro of Konekesko’s agricultural machinery distribution businesses in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

“The approval is conditional on the divestiture of Danish Agro’s agricultural machinery distribution business in Estonia,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The Konekesko companies in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as the assets of Konekesko Oy in Finland, belong to the Kesko Group’s agrimachinery business, which is active in the import, sale and provision of after-sales services of agricultural machinery. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel. Editing by Jane Merriman)