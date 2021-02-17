French government has no comment on shareholder criticism of Danone

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The French government has no comment on criticism of Danone by its shareholders as the food group is a private company, the government spokesman told a news conference on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.
U.S. investment firm Artisan Partners has called on French food group Danone to separate its medical nutrition business from its baby foods unit to boost returns, Le Figaro newspaper reported.
