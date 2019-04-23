Danone's Bledina France arm wins B-Corp certification

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Bledina France, a baby food unit of Danone, said it had achieved formal B-Corp certification as a ‘for-profit’ corporation committed to positive social and environmental goals.

Danone, under the leadership of CEO Emmanuel Faber, has been pushing on with a dual financial and social agenda, which - like that of many other blue-chip companies - aims to not only boost profits and returns for shareholders, but also to meet other targets regarding environmental and social policies.

The Danone group has vowed to become the first multinational company to be certified as a B-Corp in the world, as part of that broader strategy.

The group now has ten units certified as B-Corp, representing more than 30 percent of its global sales of 25 billion euros ($28.12 billion).

Bledina is the top player in the French baby food market. It employs nearly 1,500 people in France where it operates three production plants.