Bonds News
March 11, 2020 / 3:38 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Danone restarts European corporate debt market with 800 mln-euro issue

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - French food company Danone priced an 800 million-euro bond issue on Wednesday, restarting a European corporate bond market that had been on hold since Monday’s severe selloff on coronavirus worries.

Danone priced the seven-year bond at a final yield of 0.571%, and received over 5.8 billion euros of demand for the debt issue, according to a lead manager.

Credit Agricole, ING, HSBC, MUFG, Natixis and Santander were lead managers on the deal. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)

