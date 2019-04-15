Danone's Evian launches in-home water appliance to cut plastic use

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Evian, Danone’s popular mineral water brand, said it planned to sell an in-home water appliance featuring a balloon-like recyclable container, as companies around the world step up efforts to cut down on the use of plastic.

Evian will test the system in May with customers in Paris and London, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Companies are trying to improve their ‘green’ and environment credentials, as consumers become increasingly aware of the damaging impact of plastic, with millions of tonnes of food packaging and bottles ending up in landfills and oceans.

Danone’s ‘Evian (Re)New’ system is made up of a base dispenser and a 5-litre bubble manufactured from 100 percent recyclable plastic that contains the water. The skin of the bubble contracts when the natural water is consumed.

Consumers will be able to order Evian at the touch of a button on the base of the appliance which is connected to Evian’s new digital application. The app tracks the amount of water consumed and notifies the user when a re-fill is needed.

Danone, the third-largest bottled water company, has said it aims to make Evian its first major carbon-neutral mineral water brand by 2020. Evian has vowed to make its plastic bottles from 100 percent recyclable plastic by 2025. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)