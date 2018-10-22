FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Danone sees specialised nutrition unit back to strong growth in H2 2019

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French food group Danone said on Monday it was confident its specialised nutrition business would return to “strong positive” sales growth in the second half of next year.

Bridgette Heller, Executive Vice President, Specialized Nutrition, also said she expected the Chinese infant formula market to grow low to mid single digits in coming years and that Danone would outperform the market going forward.

The world’s largest yoghurt maker was holding an investor seminar in London to detail its strategy. It was also webcast.

Last week, Danone had reported a 1.5 percent fall in the sales of its specialised nutrition unit in the third quarter as sales in China fell 20 percent following a period of strong growth and amid signs of changes in market dynamics. It had cautioned the slowdown in China would last several quarters. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Ingrid Melander)

