Danone should split CEO, chair role, says shareholder Artisan Partners

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Investment company Artisan Partners on Thursday demanded corporate governance and strategic changes at Danone, including separation of the French food group’s chairman and chief executive roles.

Artisan Partners, which says it has a stake of more than 3% in Danone, said it had written a letter to Danone independent board member Gilles Schnepp to outline its concerns.

“The roles of chairman and CEO must be separated,” Artisan Partners wrote.