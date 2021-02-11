UPDATE 2-Danone under pressure from second investor to split CEO, chair jobs

(Adds details on Artisan, Danone shares)

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Investment company Artisan Partners on Thursday upped the pressure on Danone to split the roles of chief executive and chairman at the Activia yoghurt maker, echoing similar demands from another shareholder.

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated prospects for the French company and hit its sales to the restaurant sector, since many bars and restaurants have been shut, and the food group has been in the spotlight over its weak share price performance.

The move by Artisan Partners, which said it had a stake of more than 3% in Danone, follows a similar demand by activist investor Bluebell, which last month called on Danone’s chief executive Emmanuel Faber to step down.

“The roles of chairman and CEO must be separated,” Artisan Partners wrote in a letter made public on Thursday.

Danone did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Shares in the group rose 4% in early trading.

Artisan Partners, which has had holdings in companies such as Unilever and Novartis as a long-term investor, said it had begun to build its holding over the past year. The U.S. group has in recent years become more vocal in demanding changes at some companies, including at Johnson & Johnson.

Artisan said it had written a letter to Danone independent board member Gilles Schnepp to outline its concerns and was in contact with industry executive Jan Bennink to work on a plan to improve Danone.

Bennink once ran Danone’s fresh food products and has run consumer goods groups including Dutch baby food producer Royal Numico, and has advised activist funds including Third Point.

Faber has been Danone chief executive since 2014 and took on the chairman’s role as well three years later.

He has taken steps to try to ward off criticism from activist investors, including with a plan to cut 2,000 jobs and trim back its range of products.

Nevertheless, funds such as Artisan and Bluebell feel Danone could do better, with Danone’s shares having fallen nearly 30% in 2020.

“Our attraction to Danone is very simple: It has one of the best collections of assets in the global food industry,” wrote Artisan in its letter, which it published on Thursday.

"Our attraction to Danone is very simple: It has one of the best collections of assets in the global food industry," wrote Artisan in its letter, which it published on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the financial performance of Danone is not consistent with the quality of its assets. On almost every measure, Danone's performance has lagged," added Artisan.