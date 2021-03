PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bluebell on Tuesday called for Danone’s board to reconsider its decision to appoint Emmanuel Faber as chairman.

Bluebell’s statement also said it recommended the board put its strategic plan on hold until a new chief executive can review and approve it. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Sarah White Writing by Matthieu Protard Editing by David Goodman )