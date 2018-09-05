Danone CEO in Morocco to seek restored trust amid boycott

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - French food group Danone , which is seeking to regain consumer trust in the face of a consumer boycott in Morocco, could make announcements on that front soon, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We expect the Moroccan boycott impact to continue in the second half. At the end of July a consultation started to rebuild (consumer) trust. CEO Emmanuel Faber is in Morocco today and will make announcements,” Cecile Cabanis told the Barclays Back-To-School Consumer Conference.

Speaking in Boston, she did not provide further details in comments relayed via webcast.

A broad boycott in Morocco was launched earlier this year on social media over what protesters say are unfair prices set by large companies.

Danone, which makes 6 percent of its group sales in Morocco, said in July its dairy sales in the country were down 40 percent in the second quarter due to the boycott. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Brian Love)