September 5, 2018 / 5:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Danone CEO seeks to reassure Morocco consumers amid boycott

2 Min Read

(Updates with announcement of measures)

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - French food group Danone announced on Wednesday a series of measures in Morocco aimed at regaining trust of consumers as the company faces a widespread boycott in the country.

Danone’s Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber, who traveled to Morocco on Wednesday, unveiled a price cut on packages of fresh pasteurized milk and the creation of a new cheaper package of half skimmed milk in a pouch, Danone said in a statement.

Faber also said the company has committed to disclose to consumers information about the quality, the collection and the distribution of milk in the country.

The measures were taken after a widespread consultation of thousands of Moroccan consumers since July.

A broad boycott in Morocco was launched earlier this year on social media over what protesters say are unfair prices set by large companies.

Danone, which makes 6 percent of its group sales in Morocco, said in July its dairy sales in the country were down 40 percent in the second quarter as a result of the boycott. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Brian Love and Leigh Thomas)

