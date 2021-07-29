Food group Danone Q2 sales beat forecasts and company launches buyback

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Danone stuck to its goal of returning to profitable growth in the second half of 2021 after posting a 6.6% rise in second quarter sales, beating analysts’ expectations for a 5.1% increase, as its waters and baby food units returned to growth.

Danone reiterated it expected its full year 2021 recurring operating margin to be broadly in line with the 14% achieved last year and said it would launch a 800 million euros share buy back programme in the second half of the year.

Danone said first-half 2021 recurring operating income reached 1.551 billion euros ($1.84 billion) , a like-for-like decline of 4.2%, as higher input cost inflation weighed, and highlighting the scale of the challenges facing new chief executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique who is joining in September.

The consumer goods giant, owner of Evian and Badoit water and Activia yoghurt, said group operating margin slipped to 13.1 % of sales in the first-half 2021 from 14% in first half 2020.

Danone added it would reduce the number of its directors on its board.