September 23, 2019

BRIEF-Danone, other companies launch "One Planet Business for Biodiversity"

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Danone:

* Danone CEO Emmanuel Faber launches on stage at the United Nations summit the “One Planet Business for Biodiversity” coalition.

* Coalition includes 19 leading companies which will strive to protect and restore bio-diversity within their supply chains and product portfolios.

* Coalition includes Danone, Balbo Group, Barry Callebaut , DSM, Firmenich , Google , Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Kellogg Company, Kering, Livelihoods Funds, L’Oreal , Loblaw Companies Limited, Mars, Migros Ticaret, McCain Foods, Nestlé, Symrise, Unilever and Yara.

* The 19 companies sell products in more than 120 countries and have combined total revenues of around $500 billion. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

