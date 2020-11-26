Ombudsman tells debt collectors to check Danske Bank loans

COPENHAGEN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Debt collecting companies must ensure that any debts owed to Danske Bank are calculated correctly before they start collecting money from borrowers, the Danish consumer ombudsman said on Thursday.

Last August, Danske Bank said it had collected outdated or excessive debts from more than 100,000 customers due to IT system errors. The bank said at the time this was “deeply regrettable” and it was reviewing all potential cases to ensure customers were fully compensated. Ombudsman Christina Toftegaard Nielsen said: “In the case of debt collection from Danske Bank, the debt collection company or law firm must, in our opinion, ensure that the claim is correctly calculated.”

Denmark’s financial watchdog in September said it was investigating how Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest lender, had made the debt collection errors.

Danske Bank declined to comment on Thursday. (Reporting by Tim Barsoe. Editing by Jane Merriman)