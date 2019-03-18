Financials
March 18, 2019 / 8:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danske Bank investors vote against proposal to split up bank

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders in scandal-hit Danske Bank on Monday voted against a proposal to break up the bank.

Denmark’s biggest bank is under investigation in the United States, Denmark, Estonia, France and Britain over 200 billion euros ($226 billion) in suspicious payments that flowed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

A split of the bank was suggested by shareholder Frank Aaen, an economist and a member of the Danish parliament for the Red-Green Alliance, a left-wing political party. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)

