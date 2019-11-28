Danske Bank appoints new COO from Royal Bank of Scotland

COPENHAGEN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Danske Bank has hired Frans Woelders from Royal Bank of Scotland as its new chief operating officer and member of the executive management team, the bank said on Thursday.

Woelders, who will join Danske on June 1 next year at the latest, comes from the position as head chief digital officer for personal banking at Royal Bank of Scotland.

Prior to that he worked with Danske’s new chief executive Chris Vogelzang at ABN Amro. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alex Richardson)