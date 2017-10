COPENHAGEN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Danske bank said Wednesday it has entered talks with Norwegian rival DNB’s electronic payment service Vipps about a distribution agreement in Norway.

The bank also said it will terminate its own Mobilepay service in Norway.

The news come after Nordea earlier on Wednesday said it will begin to cooperate with Vipps in Norway. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)