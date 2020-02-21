Deminor files complaint against Danske Bank's former CEO

COPENHAGEN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Belgian consultancy firm Deminor said on Friday it had filed a complaint on behalf of 155 institutional investors seeking 358 million euros ($386 million) in damages from Danske Bank’s former Chief Executive Thomas Borgen.

Deminor, which specialises in representing institutional investors in class actions against public listed companies, said it “believes that investors were misled as to the true situation of the bank as from February 2014”.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Borgen for a comment when contacting him by phone and email.