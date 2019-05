COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Danske Bank, under investigation over its involvement in one of the world’s biggest money laundering scandals, on Friday said it had appointed Chris Vogelzang as chief executive.

Vogelzang, who was on the management board of ABN Amro until 2017, will take over from Jesper Nielsen, the interim CEO appointed last October after the resignation of Thomas Borgen. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman)